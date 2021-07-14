SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on July 7 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished in second place and Dawn Thiel took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second and Albert Spor finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Don French took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Cindy Klaus finished in second place while Albert Spor took third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.