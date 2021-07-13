SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County positivity rate drops to 3%

The Telegram staff

Finney County added nine new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,127 as of Monday, with an increase to 13 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,166 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are nine cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to three percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 18,037 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw one new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,806 as of Monday. Seward County also added one positive case to its total of 3,882. Gray County increased by two cases for an overall total of 618 as of Monday while Grant County added one case for a total of 952. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,127

Ford - 5,806

Grant - 952

Gray - 618

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 211

Haskell - 416

Kearny - 572

Lane - 128

Meade - 513

Morton - 271

Scott - 605

Seward - 3,882

Stanton - 188

Stevens - 560

Wichita Co. - 218

The state of Kansas has over 321,100 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.