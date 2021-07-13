Red Cross blood drives scheduled in area

The Telegram staff

While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O - are needed.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming drives include:

GARDEN CITY:

July 17: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N. 11th St.

DODGE CITY:

July 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

July 23: 7:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

LAKIN

July 21: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 209 N. Main St.

MEADE

July 21: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Meade District Hospital, 510 East Cathage.

SCOTT CITY

July 16: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 412 South College St.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.