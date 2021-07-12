USD 457 summer programs resuming for July

The Telegram staff

The USD 457 Books on the Bus (B.O.B.) and Summer Food Program have resumed this week and will continue through the end of the month.

The Bookmobile's last scheduled visits will be July 22,. The last scheduled visits of the Summer Food Program in the community will be July 31.

The Books on the Bus is a traveling bus that brings books to various locations in Garden City during the summer. The goal of B.O.B. is to increase reading skills by getting books into the hands of children.

The Summer Food Program provides free meals to youth 18 and under at a number of locations in Garden City. Adults may purchase a meal at a cost of $4.

The sites that the Bookmobile will visit include:

- 10:30 - 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at Garcia Park, 3501 E. Spruce St.

- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays at Victor Ornelas Elementary School, 3401 E. Spruce St.

- 10:30 - 11 a.m. on Wednesdays at Crazy House, 3502 N. Campus Dr.

- 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday throughThursday at Ayala Park, 216 N. Taylor Ave.

- 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Monday through Thursday at Garden Rapids at the Big Pool, 312 E Finnup Dr.

- 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesdays at Mary Street Apartments, 305 W. Mary St.

The sites for the Summer Food Program include:

Curb site locations include:

- Jennie Wilson Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday - Friday through July 30.

Gertrude Walker Elementary School and Horace Good Middle School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday - Thursday through July 29.

Finney County Public Library, 605 E Walnut Street, will serve sack lunches from 12-1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through July 31.

Mobile Meal locations, where sack lunches will be provided, on Monday through Thursday through July 29 include:

- 10:30 - 10:45 a.m., Mary Street Apt, 305 W. Mary St.

- 10:45 – 11:15 a.m., Burnside Frontage, 400 Burnside Rd.

- 11 – 11:30 a.m., Acosta Trailer Park, 2601 W. Mary Street; H&H Trailers, 4103 E. Highway 50

- 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Ayala Park, 224 N. Taylor Ave.; Farmland Rd, 50 Farmland Rd.; Towns Riverview, 6000 Water Hole Dr.; Wagon Wheel, 1402 Boots Rd.

- 12:30 - 1 p.m. at the Lee Richardson Zoo main parking lot, 504 E. Maple St.

The Garden City Public Schools website also has all the times and locations for the programs at www.gckschools.com.