SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees isolated new COVID cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added six new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,118 as of Tuesday, with seven active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,131 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are seven cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has remained at six percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 18,037 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw nine new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,805 as of Friday. Seward County added zero positive case to its total of 3,881. Grant and Gray Counties each increased by two cases as of Friday overall totals of 951 and 616, respectively. Hamilton and Kearny Counties added one case each for totals of 211 and 573, respectively. Stanton and Stevens Counties also added one case each for totals of 188 and 560, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,118

Ford - 5,805

Grant - 951

Gray - 616

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 211

Haskell - 416

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 513

Morton - 271

Scott - 605

Seward - 3,881

Stanton - 188

Stevens - 560

Wichita Co. - 218

The state of Kansas has over 320,400 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.