Historian to speak at Patriots’ Summit in Garden City

The Telegram staff

The Kansas Republican Party’s First Congressional District is hosting a Patriots’ Summit on July 17 at the Clarion Inn.

Historian David Barton will be the featured speaker at the main event with a presentation on the American constitution and its Christian foundation.

“We are honored to have David Barton come to Kansas to speak to us about our rich history rooted in Christian principles” Laura Tawater, chairwoman for the Kansas Republican party’s First Congressional District, said.

The Summit will begin at 3 p.m. with an “American Made Roadshow” rally outside of the Garden Terrace room with special speakers and Patriotic merchandise available.

There will be a 1st District meeting on election integrity and a social hour to browse through conservative vendor booths. This portion of the event is open to the public free of charge.

Senator Roger Marshall, Congressman Tracey Mann, and Kansas Senator Mark Steffen will give legislative updates at 6 p.m. in the ballroom to kick off the evening’s main event. Former Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach will briefly speak about the crisis at the border and KSGOP National Committeewoman Kim Borchers will give the audience an update from the Republican National Committee prior to David Barton’s presentation.

Barton’s exhaustive research has rendered him an expert in historical and constitutional issues and he serves as a consultant to state and federal legislators. He has participated in several cases at the Supreme Court, was involved in the development of the History/Social Studies standards for states such as Texas and California, and has helped produce history textbooks now used in schools across the nation.

He has received numerous national and international awards, including Who’s Who in Education, DAR’s Medal of Honor, and the George Washington Honor Medal from the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. His work in media has merited several Angel Awards, Telly Awards, and the Dove Foundation Seal of Approval.

“The Summit is getting close to selling out. Once people knew David Barton was coming to speak, they did not delay in getting their seats reserved. We want to encourage people to get their tickets as soon as possible before we are full” Tawater said.

Tickets for the evening’s main event, beginning at 6 p.m., are $65 per person and include dinner and dessert. They can be purchased online at BigFirstGOP.com/Events.