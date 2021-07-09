BUSINESS BRIEFS

The Telegram staff

Witt named Garden City Co-op VP of agronomy

Trevor Witt has been named the interim Vice President of Agronomy at the Garden City Co-op.

Witt grew up working on the family farm in Ingalls. He attended Kansas State University, graduating in 2008 with a Degree in Agronomy. Throughout college, he interned with Crop Quest and accepted a full-time job with them upon graduating and worked there from 2008 to 2011. He then took a position with Syngenta as the western Kansas area agronomist before coming to the Garden City Co-op as a sales manager in May 2013 at the Co-op's Plymell location.

Boomhower reappointed to state board

Craig Boomhower, Garden City, has been reappointed as a licensee board member to the Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

Boomhower graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. He is a partner in Garland Funeral Homes.

The KSBMA board consists of three licensee members and two consumer members.

Allen honored for years of KHF service

Matt Allen, Garden City, has compled his service as a board member for the Kansas Health Foundation (KHF) Board of Directors on June 30. Allen has served for nine years on the KHF Board, including serving as chair since 2019.

In honor of his service, the Foundation will provide grants totaling $25,000, directed to three organizations serving Southwest Kansas. Those include:

- League of Kansas Municipalities on behalf of Kansas Association of City/County Management ($10,000).

- Western Kansas Community Foundation ($10,000).

- Finney County Childcare and Early Learning Network ($5,000).

“We have been honored to have Matt Allen serve the Foundation for all these years,” Jeffry Jack, KHF board vice chair, said. “The Foundation has greatly benefitted from his interest in health philanthropy and his steadfast leadership. He has helped KHF progress through organizational changes, such as allowing the Foundation to engage in policy and lobbying and helping lead two national CEO search processes.”

During his board service, Allen helped approved 97 grants, totaling $125 million, and held leadership roles on both the governance and finance committees.

Hendryx hired as Smoky Hills PBS GM

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills PBS has announced the hiring of Travis Hendryx as its new general manager. Hendryx will oversee all station operations.

Hendryx previously served as an area reporter/photographer and sports editor at the Great Bend Tribune and news reporter at the Chanute Tribune. He is a 1998 graduate of Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas and served 10 years at the university as its sports information director and public relations officer.

He has over 20 years of experience in broadcast and print journalism and worked as a play-by-play announcer, news reporter, salesman and production director at radio stations KVLF AM and KALP FM in Alpine, Texas.

“We are thrilled about having Travis on our Smoky Hills PBS team. He brings new ideas and a great understanding of what Smoky Hills PBS stands for,” Joe Robben, chairman of the Smoky Hills PBS board of directors, said. “I know our station is in good hands with a great leader like, Travis.”