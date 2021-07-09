Area students named to college spring honor rolls

The Telegram staff

As the spring 2020-21 semester has drawn to a close, colleges and universities are announcing their honor rolls.

KANSAS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY

SALINA – Kansas Wesleyan University announced its fall honor rolls Wednesday, a listing of 257 students across two separate honor rolls.

Full-time students who accumulated a 3.75 grade point average or better during the spring semester were named to the President’s Honor Roll, while those who posted a GPA between 3.25–3.74 this past semester were selected to the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Area students include:

President’s Honor Roll

Holcomb: Trey Gilbert.

Lakin: Shane Calvin.

Dean’s Honor Roll

Garden City: Austin Hess.

BETHANY COLLEGE

LINDSBORG - Nearly 232 Bethany College students have earned semester honors for their academic performance during the Spring 2021 semester and have been named to the Honor Roll.

To qualify for the academic honor, students must be enrolled full-time and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 and above. 82 students earned a GPA of 4.0.

Area students include:

Garden City: Brenda J Douglas, Caleigh R. Knight and Citlali Padilla.

Holcomb: Jaden B Blansett.

Ulysses: Nakia L Holmes Jr.

BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY

STORM LAKE, I0WA - Curtis Near of Garden City was named to Buena Vista University's Spring 2021 Dean's List. Near was among more than 500 students named to the Dean's List this semester.

The Dean's List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

WASHBURN UNIVERSITY

TOPEKA - Washburn University has announced its President's List and Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.

To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 graded credit hours and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

More than 600 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.

Area students to make the lists include:

President's List:

Garden City: Audrey Shepherd, Jenny Tran, and Emily Unruh.

Hugoton: Magdalena Cabrera.

Scott City: Dulce Ayala-Chanez.

Syracuse: Wyatt Carter.

Dean's List:

Garden City: Natalie Flores, Alejandra Alonso-Olivas, MaryHeart Niere, Sarah Palacios, Kendra Tremmel, and Diana Martinez-Ponce.

Hugoton: Jahaziel Garcia.

Scott City: Alyssa Storm.

Ulysses: Liberty Howard-Aranda.

CLOUD COUNTY C.C.

CONCORDIA - Alyssa Castilleja of Ulysses was named to the Cloud County Community College Spring 2021 President's List.

To be named to the president's list, students must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours of college coursework and must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.9-4.0.

UNIVERSITY OF SIOUX FALLS

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Dallie Hoskinson of Hugoton was named to the University of Sioux Falls' Spring 2021 Dean's List.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Katie Chandler of Garden City has been named to the dean’s list at Missouri State University.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average, on a 4.00 scale.

FORT HAYS STATE UNIVERSITY

Fort Hays State University has released the names of 1,691 students who earned places on the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester.

The Dean’s Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU online students are eligible.

Area students include:

Garden City: Veronica Ali Aldana, David Arteaga, Nancy Avalos-Medina, Griffin Paul Brunson, Sara Grace Felvus, Victoria Marie Fonseca, Dillon James Gipson. Vanessa Gonzalez, Jenna Danielle Greenlee, Kaitlin Nicole Guebara, Ethan Hinojosa, Lynn Marie Lamastres, Alyssa Renee Long, Miguel Lopez-Lemus. Madison M. McKenna, Cynthia G. Membreno-Grajeda, Jailene Mendoza, Mya Michelle Navarro, Josue J. Negron, Vicki Nguyen, Raegan Beth Nordby, Alicia Nashae Ramirez, Anna Kathryn Roth, Taylor Dawn Savolt, Adam L. Schultz, Amanda Serafin , Megan M. Vargas, Jesus Alejandro Vazquez Visoso, Thuy Minh Vo, Tiffany Irene Ward, Abbie Jean Zimmerman.

Holcomb: Alexandria June Brungardt, Brian Alexander Carrera, Megan Nicole Cornelsen, Derek Daniel Mesa, Ryli Elise Soukup, Sara Louise Teeter.

Cimarron: Taylor Paige Jantz, Brooklyn N. Walker, Garet Wayne Walker.

Deerfield: Ashlynn Nicole Smith, Seth James Szekula.

Dighton: Kaden Austin Bradstreet, Kenadee Noelle O'Brien, Alexis Peck, Cheyenne Rowe.

Elkhart: Brock Allen Bressler.

Healy: David Duane Cramer.

Hugoton: Zayden Littell, Abigail Marionibustillos, Pedro Ordonez.

Ingalls: Ashlyn Taylor Cure, Allie Shae Vanderree.

Johnson City: Edgar J. Garcia, Meleny Aideth Jacome Banuelos, Ressa Tanae Mason, Adolfo Molina Jr..

Kismet: Yao-Wen Liu.

Lakin: Meagan Greet Ritsema.

Leoti: Nicole Leeann Biermann, Jorge Luis Gallegos-Ornelas, Connor Dixon Krenzel, Douglas George Storie.

Meade: Hayden L. Bachman, Liberty L. Luetters.

Montezuma: Brock Michael Davis, Madison Marae Dirks, David Peters Enns, Elizabeth Rose Kemper, Trudy Martens, Jackson Matthew Miller, Emily Grace Salmans.

Moscow: Micaela Lynn Thompson.

Rolla: Preston Allen Burrows.

Satanta: Joni Peters Enns, Clarissa Najera, Rogelio Pando-Gallegos.

Scott City: Brenda Nallely Aguirre-Apodaca, Cindy Yamileth Araiza-Catano, Zach Charles Carson, Kyle D. Cure, Lucas Grant Ellis, Justin Wayne Faurot, Abigail Josefina Hernandez, Shylo McCulloch, Katie McGonagle, Dallie Nicole Metheney, Katie Rosalin Nowak, Kaitlyn Paige Roberts, Madison Taylor Shapland, Emily Christina Smith, Kaden Wren.

Sublette: Ellie Marie Bultena, Chloe Kwen Simmons, Kieara Nichole Stokes.

Syracuse: Payden Briann Hook.

Tribune: Terry Kyler Smith. Cordell Ray Waggoner.

Ulysses: Bryan Garcia, Luz Esmeralda Gomez, Maria Linda Gomez, Tyra Jo Hayden, Slater Youngblood Heglin, Esmeralda Torres, Devin James Walker, Jessie Renae Watson, Russell Perry Wells.