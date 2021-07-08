SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees isolated new COVID cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added six new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,118 as of Tuesday, with seven active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,131 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are seven cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has remained at six percent.

The Finney County Health Department is now only updating numbers on Mondays.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 18,037 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw nine new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,796 as of Wednesday. Seward County added two positive case to its total of 3,881. Gray County increased by eight cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 614 while Morton County added one case for a total of 271. Scott and Stanton Counties each added one case for totals of 605 and 187. respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,118

Ford - 5,796

Grant - 949

Gray - 614

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 210

Haskell - 416

Kearny - 572

Lane - 128

Meade - 513

Morton - 271

Scott - 605

Seward - 3,881

Stanton - 187

Stevens - 559

Wichita Co. - 218

The state of Kansas has over 319,500 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.