Gov. Laura Kelly announces new business recruitment partnership with the state

Telegram Staff

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday a new partnership between the Kansas Department of Commerce's Certified Sites program and Sunflower Electric Power Corporation to increase the number of shovel ready development sites Kansas can showcase to developers nationwide.

Kelly called the partnership a "strategic tool we can use to attract new businesses, new investments and new jobs to our state."

"My administration is pleased to partner with Sunflower Electric to draw in new business investment and maintain our state’s record-breaking economic success," she said.

Stuart Lowry, President and CEO of Sunflower Electric is excited to help "enhance job growth and economic activity in Kansas. The dual certification with the Department of Commerce will enhance marketing opportunities for this site."

Created and administered by the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, the Certified Sites program informs developers of potential sites in Kansas that have been deemed ideal and primed for development and investment.

With the partnership, once a site has been certified through Sunflower Electric Power Corporation Certified Site Program, the Department of Commerce will automatically certify the site.

The Kansas Certified Site designation is valid for three years unless the property is sold or leased within that time.

It's also attractive to investors and site selectors because the certification:

Provides important background information on the site's availability, utilities, site access, environmental records and site development costs.

Encourages fast site selection and decisions.

Can help advance undeveloped "greenfield" or expansion projects.

Sites that receive the certification receive benefits including marketing and investment attraction support. The Kansas Certified Sites program is incorporated into a variety of marketing campaigns and strategies that attract investors.

Additionally, the Department of Commerce and Sunflower Electric partner with sites and building database service LocationOne, which allows communities in Kansas to post sites and buildings to a national website to be viewed by developers across the United States.