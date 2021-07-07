Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies, backpacks

The Telegram staff

The annual Stuff the Bus event will be held at various locations in Finney County from 9 a.m. to 3 .m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is a collaborative effort by several community agencies to collect backpacks and school supplies for those students in need for the upcoming school year.

School buses for the donation collections will be located in the parking lots at:

- Dillon’s East, 1305 E. Kansas Ave.

- Dillon’s West, 1211 Buffalo Jones Ave.

- Target, 2401 E Kansas Ave.

- Walmart, 3101 E. Kansas Ave.

- Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2424 N. Taylor Ave.

- Dollar General, 1505 N. Jones Ave. (Holcomb).

Donations are also being accepted any time during regular business hours at:

- Finney County United Way, 1509 E. Fulton Terr.

- Salvation Army, 216 N. Ninth St.

- Western Motors, 409 E. Fulton St.

- Western State Bank, 1500 E. Kansas Ave.

- American State Bank, 401 N. Henderson St. (Holcomb).

The goal of Stuff the Bus is to get enough backpacks and supplies to serve over 1,500 students to start the school year.

The event coordinators will be looking for school supplies or monetary donations to assist with the filling of the backpacks including: 24 count crayons, #2 pencils, colored pencils, pens (blue and black ink), highlighters, glue sticks, glue (8 oz and 16 oz), spiral notebooks (wide and college ruled), notebook paper (wide and college ruled), pocket folders (solid colored), large erasers, watercolor paints, and scissors (kid-sized).

The distribution day for the filled backpacks will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 28 at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut St.