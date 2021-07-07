Garden City Commission approves Farmland Road project bid, task order

A project bid and a task order for the Farmland Road Improvement Project were approved at the Garden City Commission's regular meeting Tuesday.

Smoky Hill LLC of Salina was awarded the bid for a total of $2,640,836.54.

Additionally, a task order was approved for Wilson & Company for $349,819.42 for construction engineering, construction observation and testing services for the project.

The project has an early start date of Aug. 1 and a late start date of March 15, 2022.

Mike Muirhead, Garden City Public Works & Utilities director, said the contractor currently intends to start in 2022.

"Once started, the project is allotted 135 working days, which results in approximately 28 weeks or 6.5 months, to get the project completed," he said. "This doesn't include weather days, which can have significant impact on how much work they can get done. The project consists of several phases to keep access to all the properties and traffic moving."

Muirhead said the joint city and Finney County project was designed to improve .9 miles of Farmland Rd from U.S. 50/400 south to the railroad tracks. The north .5 miles of the road is a county roadway and the south .4 miles is within city limits and is the city's responsibility.

The roadway will we widened from 24 ft. wide to 32 ft. wide with paved shoulders on either side of the two-lane road, Muirhead said.

The project was initiated back in 2016 as Part Two of the Transload Facility Project, a joint effort between the city and the county to get the Transload Facility project which gave an immediate expansion of TP&L and by default, a 900-acre industrial distribution park, Muirhead said.

"KDOT participated in the transload facility project with $3 million in funds toward rail siding expansion and $1.5 million toward this Farmland Road widening project," he said. "As a joint city-county project, the city agreed to be the recipient and administrator of the grant, and thus on March 21, 2017, the city approved the agreement with KDOT for the project. The project has since undergone design, KDOT reviews and right-of-way acquisitions."

The total project costs right now is $3,215,680.41, with $1.5 million coming from the KDOT grant and $953,000 coming from the Finney County Economic Incentive Fund, a joint fund between the City of Garden City and Finney County.

There is a shortfall of $762,680.41 that is split 50/50 between the city and county for $381,340.20 each.

