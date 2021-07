Garden City Telegram

TOPEKA - Washburn University has announced the students in its spring 2021 graduating class. Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.

Area graduates include:

Garden City: Emily Unruh, Audrey Shepherd, Kendra Tremmel, and Madison Farr.

Cimarron: Gretchen Hogan

Holcomb: Anthony Garcia.

Hugoton: Kathryn Heger.

Ulysses: Liberty Howard-Aranda.