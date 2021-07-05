Sehar joins Siena Medical as pediatrician

The Telegram staff

Centura Health has announced the addition of a pediatrician, Dr. Nandhini Sehar, to the Siena Medical Clinic staff, on the campus of St. Catherine Hospital.

Sehar performs well child visits and newborn care, as well as acute visits.

Sehar earned a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at Sri Venkateswaraa Medical College and Hospital in Puducherry, India and her Medical Degree at the University of Kansas Wichita, Kansas in Pediatrics.

When she isn’t seeing patients, she enjoys arts and crafts including experimenting with different art forms ranging from pottery to indigenous forms of crafts native to her country of India. She believes good food is an art and loves to indulge in learning new ways in which to cook fresh vegetables. She hopes to retire one day in a quiet town while running a South Indian fine dining restaurant.

To make an appointment, call 620-275-3700.