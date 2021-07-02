Zoo’s West Green to be open longer on Sunday

The Telegram staff

The West Green of Lee Richardson Zoo will be open for extended hours on Sunday, for the Municipal Band concert and July 4th fireworks display viewing.

The Fourth Street vehicle entrance gate will close at 8 p.m., with free vehicle admission from 6-8 p.m. After 8 p.m., the Fifth Street exit gate will open for latecomers to enter free of charge.

The Municipal Band concert will start at approximately 8 p.m. on the West Green, and the fireworks display begins at dark.

No personal fireworks or pets are allowed in the zoo.

The Finnup Center for Conservation Education, Zoo administrative office, and FOLRZ office will be closed on Monday for the July 4th holiday and will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.