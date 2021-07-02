PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

TUESDAY, JULY 6

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St.

GARDEN CITY — Zoo Advisory Board: 5 p.m. at the Finnup Center, 312 E. Finnup Drive.

DEERFIELD — Deerfield City Council: 6 p.m. at City Hall, 622 N. Main St.

GRANT COUNTY — Grant County Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 108 S. Glenn St., Ulysses.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Commission: 1 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center , 301 N. Eighth St.

SCOTT COUNTY — Scott County Commission: 3 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 303 Court St., Scott City.

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7

SATANTA — Satanta City Council: 7 p.m. in the council meeting room at Satanta City Hall, 503 Ponca Ave.