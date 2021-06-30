Wheatland Electric continues Sharing Success program

Garden City Telegram

SCOTT CITY - Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc. has announced that they are renewing their Sharing Success program, in partnership with Co-Bank and the Scott Community Foundation.

The Scott Community Foundation began formally accepting applications for grants from the Wheatland Electric Sharing Success Fund from non-profit organizations on December 1, 2012. Wheatland Electric and CoBank have each contributed $10,000 this year to the fund. The program will continue to run until the funds are exhausted.

Non-profit groups interested in receiving funding from the Wheatland Electric Sharing Success Fund can apply online at https://www.weci.net/sharing-success-program. Questions should be referred to Alli Conine, Manager of Member Services & Corporate Communications, at 620-874-4563 or aconine@weci.net.

“The Sharing Success program allows us to give back to the communities we serve,” said Bruce W. Mueller, Wheatland’s CEO/General Manager. “Since 2012, the Sharing Success program has awarded $105k in grants to non-profit organizations across our service territory. Wheatland is excited to continue partnering with CoBank and the Scott Community Foundation.”

Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc., a member owned distribution cooperative headquartered in Scott City, KS, was established in 1948 as a distribution and power cooperative, in the state of Kansas. Today, Wheatland Electric serves more than 33,000 electric meters in 14 Kansas counties and 3 Colorado counties and maintains over 4,000 miles of distribution power lines across western, southcentral Kansas and eastern Colorado.