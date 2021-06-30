Traffic to shift to new U.S. Highway 83 alignment July 7

Garden City Telegram

Traffic will shift to the new U.S. 83 alignment between T.V. Road in Finney County and 60th Road in Haskell County on July 7, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on this $24 million project, which is expected to be completed later this year.

For more information on this project, contact Craig Schlott, construction rngineer, at (620) 765-7096 or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 public affairs manager, at (620) 765-7080.