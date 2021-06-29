Blood drives scheduled in area in coming weeks

Garden City Telegram

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood drives:

GARDEN CITY

July 2: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Garden City, 619 E Mary St.

July 9: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Garden City Family YMCA, 1224 Center St.

July 14: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Congregational Church, 710 N. Third St.

July 15: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Community Congregational Church, 710 N. Third St.

COPELAND

June 30: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Legion Post 369, 202 Santa Fe.

DIGHTON

July 1: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lane County Fair Grounds, 147 W. Long St.

KISMET

July 8: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kismet Community Building, 505 Main St.

SYRACUSE

July 15: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hamilton County Fair Building, 806 S. Main St.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.