Tyson Foods grant helps purchase van for RMRL

The Telegram staff

The Tyson Foods plant at Holcomb has provided a $10,000 grant to help Real Men Real Leaders purchase a passenger van to provide safe transportation for boys participating in the program.

The new van will ensure that the organization will be able to continue to grow the number of youths served and increase the number of rides they are able to provide.

Real Men Real Leaders’ mission is to reach out to youth across racial, ethnic and social economic lines and guide them so they may fulfill their potential in becoming caring, giving, productive and responsible citizens. The program helps to instill core values including leadership and teamwork development, personal management, literacy, family, communication skills, organization and responsibility, and wellness.

“We are grateful to Tyson for providing us with this grant that, along with other funds raised, has enabled us to purchase a new van to safely transport our boys to and from group activities,” said Reynaldo Mesa, Real Men Real Leaders executive director. “Transportation for our clients is a challenge and this ensures that the boys are able to participate and for us to fulfill our mission to mold the next generation of well-rounded, responsible and caring men.”

With many parents of clients working, or not having access to reliable transportation, it is a major barrier for participation. Another essential part of the program that a new van will support is transporting students to college/tech school visits out of town.

“Tyson Foods is proud that we are able to support organizations like Real Men Real Leaders who are driving positive change in our local community,” said Pat Sanders, community liaison at the Tyson Foods Finney County facility. “We’re pleased our contribution will help ensure the boys have a reliable transportation enabling them to participate in the program.”