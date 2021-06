Garden City Telegram

MONDAY, JUNE 28

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

GARDEN CITY --- Garden City Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall meeting, Garden City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

GRAY COUNTY — Gray County Commission: 9 a.m. in the county courthouse, 300 S. Main St., Cimarron.