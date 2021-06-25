Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Oscar Corrales, 42, 600 Telegram Ave., was arrested at 12:39 p.m. on June 18 on allegations of forgery.

Octavio Vazquez, 34, Scott City, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. on June 18 on allegations of forgery.

Chris Alan Knaus, 58, transient, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. on June 22 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; possession of a stimulant; criminal trespass; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Levi Nathaniel Prince, 29, 1921 Harding Ave., was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on June 23 on allegations of criminal deprivation of property; out of county arrest/warrant.

Carlos Quezada Ceballos, 34, 601 E. Maple St., was arrested at 9 p.m. on June 23 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; bench warrant; out of county arrest/warrant.

Asia Lee Rayas, 24, transient, was arrested at 3:01 a.m. on June 25 on allegations of arrest and detain order.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Kristen Emili Collazo, 30, 1902 Center St., was arrested at 8:24 a.m. on June 18 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant (2); possession of a stimulant; possession of a controlled substance; criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; distribution or possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; unlawful to obtain prescription drug.

Jaquelin Hernandez, 19, Dodge City, was arrested at 11:05 a.m. on June 18 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; bench warrant; possession of marijuana; interference with a law enforcement officer.

Osniel Abad Cancanon, 24, 515 1/2 N. Eighth St., was arrested at 8:24 a.m. on allegations of possession of a controlled substance; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Manuel David Acevedo, 30, 212 Davis St. was arrested at 5:36 p.m. on June 18 on allegations of probation violation (2), bench warrant; probation violation; bench warrant.

Carmen Ortiz, 36, 340 S. Farmland Rd., was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on June 20 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; criminal trespass; probation violation.

Amy Marie Haverfield, 42, 340 S. Farmland Rd., was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on June 20 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; criminal trespass.