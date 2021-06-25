Heartland Dermatology to open clinic in Garden City

The Telegram staff

Heartland Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center will open a new location in Garden City on Sept. 7. This clinic will be located in Siena Medical on the St. Catherine Hospital campus.

“It’s a good day for the residents of Garden City” said Tim Young, Heartland Dermatology CEO. “We are happy to announce our opening and beginning of what we believe to be a long-term mutually beneficial relationship with the Garden City community. This is an important step for Heartland on our journey of realizing our vision of ‘Ideal skin health throughout the Heartland.”

Dr. Matthew Shaffer, MD along with Brittany Bilberry, APRN-C will provide Heartland’s care in the Garden City clinic.

“Our clinic in Garden City is another shining example of our commitment to providing that access as a single source provider of dermatology services in rural or underserved markets that would not otherwise have dermatology services available. This access is critical for early detection of skin care disorders which saves lives and saves money,” Young said. “Another special attribute of our Garden City clinic is that it provided us an opportunity to bring back a native to the community, Brittany Bilberry as our Advance Practice Provider, who we are certain will delight every customer for whom she serves with the quality of her work and her attention to customer service. All in all, it’s a good day for the residents of Garden City.”

Shaffer is a board-certified dermatologist and has been providing dermatology care to western Kansas since 2004. Bilberry is a native of Garden City. She joined Heartland Dermatology in 2020 after completing her Master of Science in Nursing from Graceland University. She is board certified by and a member of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“As someone who has struggled with skin issues in the past, I know how important access to dermatological care close to home is. I am beyond excited to bring a much-needed service to my hometown and am thrilled that Heartland Dermatology has made this opportunity possible. I look forward to providing comprehensive dermatological care for Garden City and the surrounding areas,” Bilberry said.

Heartland Dermatology has been serving Kansas families since 1977. The practice currently owns and operates convenient locations throughout Kansas in Salina, Hays, Great Bend, Newton, Dodge City, Concordia, McPherson, Marion, El Dorado, and Wichita.

For more information about Heartland Dermatology, visit www.heartland-derm.com