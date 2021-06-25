Flea Market Festival set to return at full strength

The Telegram staff

The Flea Market Festival will be returning to Garden City in its full glory after a pandemic year.

The Finney County Historical Museum is preparing to host the 12th annual Flea Market Festival of antiques, collectibles, art and crafts, set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 just south of the museum inside Lee Richardson Zoo.

The event was staged without visiting vendor booths in 2020 due to COVID precautions for mass gatherings, but the full-fledged festival is resuming this summer with crafters and entrepreneurs already registered from eight Kansas and Oklahoma communities.

The event includes two components – the array of vendors spread out in the sun and shade along sidewalks just inside the zoo, and a 4,500 square-foot sale of quality donated goods on the museum’s outdoor patio, and indoor Mary Regan Conference Room and adjacent space.

Admission is free and visiting vendors will be offering antiques, books for children, boutique finds, candies, clothing, crafts of all kinds, collectibles, decorative gourds, glassware, metal sculpture and utility items, old-time lamps, pain relief and skin care products, purses.

There will be sewn items ranging from quilts and baby blankets to potholders and table toppers, splatterware, Tupperware, tools from past times, vintage and contemporary toys, plus plenty of additional merchandise.

There will also be photo and massage therapy booths.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and other meal options will be available from Flat Broke Barbecue, along with homemade pie by the slice from Sublette baker Andree Johnson.

Additional consumables will be sold by Milk Tea House, Kelly’s Festival Foods and more entrepreneurs planning to sell baked goods, bier rocks, cheesecake, cinnamon rolls, chili rellenos, cotton candy, freeze dried treats of many types, lemonade and other beverages.

The gently used merchandise to be sold by the museum ranges from ceramics, collector items, cups, Christmas decorations, brassware, dishes, DVDs, electronics, furniture and glassware to home décor, kitchenware, knick-knacks, lamps, motorcycle helmets, picture frames, rugs, sports and exercise equipment, tins, toys and games, utensils, vinyl record albums, wall art and a boatload of other bargain-priced objects.

While the museum is no longer accepting donated goods for the sale, booth registration is still available until maximum capacity is reached. Those interested may stop by the museum at 403 S. Fourth St., adjacent to the zoo, or call 620-272-3664.

The gathering, which has drawn as many as 4,500 area residents in past years, is hosted by the Finney County Historical Society; and sponsored by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Commerce Bank of Garden City and Best Western Plus Emerald Inn and Suites.

At the same time as the Flea Market Festival on the east side of the zoo, the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo will be conducting an auto show titled Jungle Run VI on the west green. Public access to both events is through the zoo’s pedestrian arches.