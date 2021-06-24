SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees isolated new cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,110 as of Tuesday, with 11 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Tuesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 12,011 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are four cases pending as of Tuesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to two percent.

Wednesday numbers for Finney County were unavailable from the Finney County Health Department.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Monday, 17,797 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw three new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,784 as of Wednesday. Seward County added zero positive case to its total of 3,865. Gray County increased by four cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 584. Scott County added two case for a total of 603. Wichita County added one case for a total of 218. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,110

Ford - 5,784

Grant - 950

Gray - 584

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 209

Haskell - 416

Kearny - 574

Lane - 128

Meade - 515

Morton - 269

Scott - 603

Seward - 3,865

Stanton - 186

Stevens - 559

Wichita Co. - 218

The state of Kansas has over 317,000 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.