Local students receive Tyson Foods scholarships

Garden City Telegram

Eight local students are receiving $1,000 scholarships from the Tyson Foods’ Finney County facility through their annual scholarship program.

Those awarded a scholarship include:

Mark A Fraire, Christian Fabricio Argueta, Quan T Pham, Isabel Koehn, Dao Tang, Aung Htwe, Anna Thien Diep and Tam Nguyen.

The scholarships will assist with college or university education-related expenses, including tuition, books, academic fees and room and board.

Tyson awards scholarships annually to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community, and financial need.

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our local neighborhoods and help students in our own backyard have greater access to the opportunities to continue their education,” said, Dennis Jones, Finney County Plant Manager, Tyson Foods. “Tyson is proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve communities where our team members work, live and play.”

Tyson also offers a variety of educational services for team members through its Upward Academy program.