SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees isolated new cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added two new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,110 as of Friday, with a decrease to 14 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 11,996 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are seven cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to three percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Friday, 17,767 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw five new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,780 as of Friday. Seward County added zero positive case to its total of 3,867. Gray County increased by six cases as of Friday for an overall total of 578. Grant County added one case for a total of 951. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,110

Ford - 5,780

Grant - 951

Gray - 578

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 209

Haskell - 418

Kearny - 574

Lane - 128

Meade - 516

Morton - 269

Scott - 600

Seward - 3,867

Stanton - 186

Stevens - 560

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has over 316,500 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.