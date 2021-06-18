Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ashley Michelle Lee, 35, 703 E. Spruce St., was arrested at 11:57 p.m. on June 12 on allegations of interference with a law enforcement officer; theft of property or services; battery; domestic battery.

Raul Rios, 37, 911 Burnside Dr., was arrested at 1:26 a.m. on June 13 on allegations of aggravated assault.

Megan Rachel Asebedo, 29, 2413 Belmont Pl., was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on June 13 on allegations of burglary.

Cristino Abel Garcia Jr., 35, 306 N.Fourth St., was arrested at 3:33 a.m. on June 13 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; aiding and abetting in a crime; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Nicolas Leyva, 18, 3070 W. Range Trail Rd., was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on June 14 on allegations of stalking; criminal threat; criminal damage to property; violation of protection order.

Ermiays Kerberit Teferi, 34, 1312 W. Fulton St., was arrested at 12:04 p.m. on June 14 on allegations of traffic contraband in a correction/care facility; violation of protection order; municipal bond revocation.

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Socorro Magdai Villalobos-Ortalejo, 48, 2040 N. Anderson Rd., was arrested at 10:45 p.m. on June 11 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; traffic contraband in correction/care facility; domestic battery.

Caine Israel Pimentel, 21, 335 S. Farmland Rd., was arrested at 10:13 p.m. on June 12 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Ruben Felix Rodriguez, 22, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. on June 14 on allegations of aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary; aggravated assault; kidnapping.

Donald Allen Graham, 30, 1406 E. Harding St., was arrested at 10 a.m. on June 16 on allegations of burglary; theft of property or services; criminal use of a financial card; bench warrant (2); probation violation (3).