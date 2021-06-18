GCHS students receive national recognition for community service

The Telegram staff

Garden City High School has announced that four students are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView in the fourth annual National Community Service Awards.

Tam Nguyen has received an Ambassador award; Quan Pham received a Honor award; while Jasmin Flores and Zach Warren each received a Merit award.

All of these students are members of the Garden City High School National Honor Society Chapter. NHS members are required to serve at least two hours each month. The students receiving these awards served above this requirement in local organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Miles of Smiles, churches, welding projects for Boy Scouts, ABC Pregnancy Center, and Garden City Recreation coaching youth.

This program, open to all U.S. students, has been designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to transform our world. The Kroger Co. is presenting the second annual Zero Hero Awards to students for taking action to help create communities free of hunger and waste.

“Youth efforts and voices are essential to achieve the SDGs. These awards allow us to share our appreciation for youth leaders who have invested talent and effort in the causes they care about,” Rachel Bowen Pittman, executive director of United Nations Association of the USA, said. “With a decade remaining to deliver on the SDGs, we are thrilled that these students will be entering the workforce with meaningful community engagement skills and socially aware experiences. We are encouraged that educators are including community service and cultural engagement in the educational experience of their students.”

“We are grateful for the efforts of every Zero Hero among us who serve their communities in ways that advance Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan,” Denise Osterhues, senior director of sustainability and social impact for Kroger, said. “Through this partnership with InnerView, we’ve connected more than 2,600 Zero Hero student leaders across 35 states to national subject matter experts and resources that build greater awareness of critical issues and inspire meaningful volunteer service, leadership and career exploration.”

“In a year like no other, students have demonstrated resilience and personal understanding of the connectedness between all people and local and global challenges,” says Kristine Sturgeon, CEO of InnerView Technologies. “We are delighted to amplify and honor the incredible work of students who are changing the world, one action at a time.” The pandemic emphasized a call for change; as a result, student community service activities this past school year grew by more than 37% across the InnerView network of students.

A key artifact students gain through the award program is the development of a digital service resume for use in job and college applications to demonstrate personal commitment, 21st century skills, and key areas of interest. The three tier award program recognizes a range of student achievement: Merit for 20 hours, Honor for 40 hours and Ambassador for 100 hours of service this school year and special recognition for a focus on Zero Hunger and Zero Waste.