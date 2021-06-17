Test drive a school bus event planned for Saturday

Garden City Telegram

Have you every wondered what it would be like to drive a school bus? Then Saturday’s your day.

The Garden City Public Schools USD 457 Transportation department will host an event for the community to test drive a school bus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be held at the Garden City High School student parking lot, located on the north side of GCHS, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

Lunch will be provided at the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Speak with the district’s director of transportation on what it takes to become a school bus driver.

Participants must be 18 years old or older with a valid driver's license and valid automobile insurance. For more information, go to www.gckschools.com