Stauth Museum looking for artifacts to display with exhibit

The Telegram staff

MONTEZUMA – The Stauth Memorial Museum is looking for western Kansans help to add texture and local perspective to an upcoming exhibit, “Dorothea Lange’s America: Photographs of the Great Depression”, which will be on display from June 29 until Aug. 14.

This exhibit presents a focused retrospective of original lifetime prints by the legendary photographer, Dorothea Lange and seven other notable depression era photographers. Highlighting this show are oversized exhibition prints of her famous portraits, including White Angel Breadline, Migratory Farm Worker, and, most famously, Migrant Mother – an emblematic picture that came to personify pride and resilience in the face of abject poverty in 1930s America.

This exhibit will focus on education, artistry, cultural awareness and history. Her immortal portraits have seared the faces of the Depression Era into America’s consciousness. It has been organized by art2art Circulating Exhibitions.

To supplement this exhibit, western Kansas residents are invited to temporarily loan Depression Era photographs, household items, family heirlooms and possibly even farming implements. These artifacts and the family images will be a reminder of how much the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl are Kansas stories.

If interested in loaning items for this exhibit, contact the Stauth Memorial Museum at (620)846-2527 or at stauthm@ucom.net to make an appointment to deliver your items. Items will be accepted until June 23.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays, Mondays and all major holidays. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help pay for the temporary and traveling exhibits each year.

For more information on this and upcoming exhibits, visit the museum’s website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org .