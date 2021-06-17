GCHS drama wins three state theatre awards

Garden City Telegram

STERLING - The Garden City High School drama department won three Theatre Kansas Awards on June 11 in Sterling.

The school was nominated for a total of eight awards for the production of “The Little Mermaid”, that was presented on Feb. 5-7 in the Garden City High School Auditorium.

The students that received trophies at the awards ceremony at Sterling College in Sterling are Jairus Lobmeyer as Chef Louis - Cameo Performance; Sarahgrace Felvus and Amilia Baca - Lighting Design; and Stagecrew - led by Saragrace Felvus , Stage Manager, and Amilia Baca, Assistant Stage Manager.

Other nominations, many of whom were runner-up in their respective categories, were Adriana Mendoza - leading actress as Ariel (runner up); Seferino Ramirez and Robyn Hilt - Costume Design (runner-up); Alice Hilt - Set Design (runner-up); Small Ensemble - Mersisters; and Production Number - Positoovity (runner-up).

The Music Theatre of Wichita canceled their annual Jester Awards this year. Sterling College and Theatre Kansas hosted the Theatre Kansas Awards this year. There were 26 schools that competed for awards in the contest.