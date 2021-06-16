Improvements coming for Garden City Animal Shelter

Improvement plans for the Garden City Animal Shelter were approved at the Garden City Commission meeting Tuesday.

A joint effort between the Garden City Police Department, the Finney County Humane Society and the Finney County Sheriff's Office, the initial improvement plan was approved by Matt Allen, Garden City City Manager in 2020.

It called for concrete pavers to be used for pathways inside the facility with grass inside the kennels with a TrueGrid System, for a cost of $43,638.43.

Lt. Jason Chase with the GCPD said further research found the concrete pavers and TrueGrid System would create some issues including longevity with the pavers, cement would last longer, it's easier to maintain and would make it easier to control disease inside the kennels because of easier maintenance.

The TrueGrid System would also cause issues with the growth of the grass, Chase said.

"A contractor would have to dig up the areas, which would cause a problem when you're putting animals in there (right away), they're going to be running back and forth in the kennels, which is going to cause some problems with the grass growing," he said.

A decision was made to change to cement for both the facility pathways and inside the kennels, however the price of the cement raised the initial cost of the project by $39,428 for a total of $83,066.43.

Allen said as the original cost of the project was under $50,000, it was within his authority as city manager to grant approval for the project, however, because the cost has risen, it needed to be approved by the Commission.

"The scope of the project's changed from what I had initially approved ... so I think it's appropriate for the Commission to be on record if you approve of this project to formally vote for the full, total amount of the project," he said.

Allen said he approved the project initially because it was a good project for the city to partner with other agencies to "do a nice improvement to this joint facility that the city and county share the operation of, but is executed with the Finney County Humane Society. It seemed like a good project to get approved."

The Commission unanimously approved the project.