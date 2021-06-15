WKCF grant to PBS to provide books for southwest Kansas students

The Telegram staff

The Western Kansas Community Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills PBS with a grant for $2,600.

This grant will provide books for preschoolers and head start students within several western Kansas counties including: Finney, Grant, Gray, Scott, Seward, Wichita, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Meade, Morton, and Stevens Counties.

“At Smoky Hills PBS we are dedicated to educating the youth within our viewing area and we want to thank the Western Kansas Community Foundation for partnering with us in this mission,” Haley Gagnon, special events coordinator of Smoky Hills PBS said.

The Smoky Hills PBS Book Distribution program provides books each year to Head Start and other early education programs across central and western Kansas through the funding of many foundation partners throughout Kansas. Encouraging a love of reading at a young age is an important aspect of educational development and that serves as the basis of why Smoky Hills PBS provides its Book Distribution Program each year.