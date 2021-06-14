Knoll, Snodgrass honored as top professionals

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City Association of Educational Office Professionals (GCAEOP) recently held its annual Appreciation Awards. The organization’s membership selects an Administrator of the Year and Office Professional of the Year, who are recognized in the district for their service.

This year the organization chose KJ Knoll, Financial Officer, as the Administrator of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. The other nominees for the Administrator of the Year award were Traci Shellenberger, Special Education Coordinator, and Michelle Shull, Health Services Coordinator.

Ann Snodgrass, Classified Assistant Payroll Clerk, was named the Office Professional of the Year. The other nominees for the GCAEOP Office Professional of the Year were Stephanie DeLoach, Clerk of the Board, and Shirley Ruiz, Office Manager in the Learning Service Department.

The GCAEOP provides a venue for networking opportunities with other colleagues from across the USD 457 school district. It gives them the ability to share knowledge, trends and challenges, fostering employee motivation and engagement. The organization also provides two scholarships annually to college students.