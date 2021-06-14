Finney County receives emergency food, shelter funds

The Telegram staff

Finney County has been chosen to receive $4,645 in Phase 38 Set Aside Funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

A local board made up of Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, The Salvation Army, Emmaus House Emergency Shelter, Live Well Finney County, Genesis Family Health, Red Cross, Ministerial Alliance, United Way of Finney County and The City of Garden City will determine how the funds awarded to Finney County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The local board is in charge of distributing the funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

Finney County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, The Salvation Army, Genesis Family Health and the Emmaus House. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging for those in need, in addition to assistance with rent and energy bills with funding provided in the Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s last phase of funding.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Marci Smith at Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, 705 Ballinger St., Garden City, KS 67846 or by phone 620-277-9588 for an application. A separate application must be completed for each phase.

The deadline for applications to be received is June 25.