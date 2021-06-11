SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees few new cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added zero new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,107 as of Thursday, with a decrease to 25 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Thursday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 11,928 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are three cases pending as of Thursday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to 10 percent.

No updated Friday numbers for Finney County were available from the Finney County Health Department.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Wednesday, 17,614 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw one new positive confirmed additional case, with an overall total to 5,772 as of Friday. Seward County added one positive case to its total of 3,872. Grant and Gray Counties each increased by one case as of Friday for overall totals of 947 and 571, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 6,107

Ford - 5,771

Grant - 947

Gray - 571

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 209

Haskell - 421

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 517

Morton - 269

Scott - 600

Seward - 3,872

Stanton - 186

Stevens - 560

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has 315,700 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.