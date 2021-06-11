PUBLIC MEETINGS

Garden City Telegram

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some meetings might be limited on access. Check with the group holding the meeting to see if it will be shown on their websites or on social media.

MONDAY, JUNE 14

SYRACUSE — Syracuse City Council: 5 p.m. (MT) in the council meeting room at Syracuse City Hall, 109 N. Main St.

DIGHTON — Dighton City Council: 5:30 p.m. in the council meeting room at Dighton City Hall, 147 E. Long St.

GARDEN CITY — Golf Advisory Board: 7 p.m. at the Buffalo Dunes Clubhouse, 5685 S. U.S. Highway 83.

HOLCOMB — USD 363 Board of Education: 7 p.m. at the USD 363 Administrative Center, 305 Wiley St.

HASKELL COUNTY — Haskell County Commission: 8 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 300 S. Inman St., Sublette.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

GRANT COUNTY — Grant County Commission: 9:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 108 S. Glenn St., Ulysses.

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Commission: 1 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center , 301 N. Eighth St.

SCOTT COUNTY — Scott County Commission: 3 p.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 303 Court St., Scott City.

HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Commission: 8:30 a.m. (MT) in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 219 Main St., Syracuse.

GARDEN CITY — Police Citizen’s Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. in the training room at the Law Enforcement Center, 304 N. Ninth St.

GARDEN CITY — Parks & Tree Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Finnup Center, 312 E. Finnup Drive.

GARDEN CITY — Environmental Issues Board: 6 p.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

FINNEY COUNTY — Board of Zoning: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

FINNEY COUNTY — Planning Commission: 9 a.m. in the commission chamber on the second floor of the City Administrative Center, 301 N. Eighth St.