Garden City Telegram

POLICE BEAT | The following reports were taken from law enforcement logs.

The Telegram has limited its police beat to arrests including felony charges, in order to devote more time to covering local news. Any related misdemeanor charges are listed second.

Members of the public can request full jail logs by calling the Finney County Sheriff's Department at 620-272-3700. The GCPD's arrest logs are available at p2c.gcpolice.org/dailybulletin.aspx. Contact newsroom@gctelegram.com with any questions.

GARDEN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Vashon Leconner Telfair, 45, 615 N. Eighth St. was arrested at 11:37 a.m. on June 4 on allegations of bench warrant; probation violation; possession of hallucinogenic drug.

Ernest Virgil Whisler, 36, 209 S. Third St., was arrested at 9:07 a.m. on June 5 on allegations of burglary (2); possession of a stimulant (2); possession of a hallucinogenic drug; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia (3); criminal use of a financial card (5); theft of property or services (2); municipal bench warrant.

Debra Yahola Escalante, 38, 209 S. Third St., was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on June 5 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen property; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Domonic Mathew Almaraz, 26, 510 N. Fourth St., was arrested at 10:20 a.m. on June 7 on allegations of burglary; interference with a law enforcement officer; municipal bench warrant (2).

John Joseph Osbourn, 31, 806 Pearl St., was arrested at 11:52 a.m. on June 7 on allegations of burglary (2); attempted burglary; criminal damage to property (3).

Carlos Saul Ramirez, 24, 203 S. Sixth St., was arrested at 11:52 a.m. on June 7 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Yesnia Angelica Pineda, 23, 405 Magnolia St., was arrested at 6;46 p.m. on June 8 on allegations of possession of a stimulant; use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; bench warrant (2).

FINNEY COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Zachary Scott Daniel, 32, 2704 N. Main St., was arrested at 8:30 a.m. on June 7 on allegations of possession of an opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Michelle Kimberly Soukup, 35, 1312 W. Fulton St., was arrested at 3:02 aa.m. on June 8 on allegations of aggravated burglary; aggravated assault; aggravated robbery; kidnapping.

Antonio Joseph Hernandez, 23, 65 S. Farmland Rd., was arrested at 10:45 a.m. on June 9 on allegations of kidnapping; aggravated assault; aggravated robbery; aggravated burglary.

Arnoldo Dominguez, 32, 1711 N. Kello St., was arrested at 11:25 a.m. on June 10 on allegations of distribution of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant (4).