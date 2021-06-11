GCHS’ Kennington named National Merit Scholar

The Telegram staff

Adam Kennington, a 2021 Garden City High School graduate, has been selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. to earned a National Merit scholarship. The scholarships are sponsored by colleges and universities.

He is being offered the National Merit W. Harold Otto scholarship. This scholarship is sponsored by The University of Kansas.

Kennington had been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. To become a finalist, the semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

A semifinalists must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test. Over 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Over 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high schools seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.