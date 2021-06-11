B.O.B. returns to aid in summer youth reading

Garden City Telegram

The USD 457 Books on the Bus program, better known as B.O.B., is back for the summer and will visit various sites in Garden City, Monday through Thursday. B.O.B. started on June 7.

The goal of B.O.B. is to increase reading skills by getting books into the hands of children. The Bookmobile will not visit the community July 5 – 8. The Bookmobile's last scheduled visit will be held on July 22.

The sites that the Bookmobile will visit include:

- 10:30 - 11 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at Garcia Park, 3501 E. Spruce St.

- 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday to Thursday at Ayala Park, 216 N. Taylor Ave.

- 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. on Monday to Thursday at Garden Rapids at The Big Pool, 312 E Finnup Dr.

- 10:45 - 11:15 a.m. on Tuesdays at Victor Ornelas Elementary School, 3401 E. Spruce St.

- 10:30 - 11 a.m. on Wednesdays at Crazy House, 3502 N. Campus Dr.

- 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. on Wednesdays at Mary Street Apartments, 305 W. Mary St.

The Garden City Public Schools USD 457 website has all the times and locations of where the Bookmobile will be scheduled to visit. The schedule is located under the calendar section of the website. The website address is www.gckschools.com.