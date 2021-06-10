Three-vehicle highway accident results in fatality

The Telegram staff

A three-vehicle accident east of Garden City Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl.

A 2012 Ford Edge, driven by Marcial A. Medina-Garcia, 21, Pierceville, drove left-of-center approximately 10 miles east of the US Highway 50/83 intersection, side swiping a 2009 Chevy Traverse driven by Juliana Furaha, 25, Garden City. Garcia’s vehicle bounced off the Furaha vehicle, then struck a 2011 Toyota Tacoma driven by April A. Mullinix, 56, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Furaha’s vehicle came to rest in the westbound ditch while Garcia and Mullinix’s vehicles ended up on the westbound shoulder.

Three passengers were riding in the Furaha vehicle. Plliana Mupenzi, 5, was pronounced dead at the scene. Furaha, Matthew Bimeni, 29, and Brylan L. Bimeni, seven months, were transported by Finney County EMS to St. Catherine Hospital with possible minor injuries.

Garcia and Mullinix were also transported by EMS to St. Catherine Hospital for possible minor injuries.

All drivers and passengers involved in the accident were wearing safety restraints according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.