SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees small increase in cases

The Telegram staff

Finney County added four new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,107 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 26 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there are no individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 11,907 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are seven cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to 10 percent.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Wednesday, 17,614 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw two new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,770 as of Wednesday. Seward County added zero positive cases to its total of 3,871. Gray and Haskell Counties increased by one case each by Wednesday, for overall totals of 570 and 421, respectively. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,107

Ford - 5,770

Grant - 946

Gray - 570

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 209

Haskell - 421

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 517

Morton - 269

Scott - 600

Seward - 3,873

Stanton - 186

Stevens - 560

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has 315,500 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.