Front Door Gallery Museum exhibit looks at history of old-time ‘Unmentionables’

The Finney County Museum has opened a new exhibit entitled “Unmentionables” in its Front Door Gallery.

The “Unmentionables” exhibit, which will remain approximately two months, is subtitled “An intimate peek at the underside of fashion in the Victorian and Edwardian Eras.” It features corsets, binders, bloomers and other items pulled from the drawers of the museum’s collection of vintage clothing. A total of 12 pieces are being shown on eight mannequins, some plain and some with detailed lacing, embroidery and cutwork.

Garden City was founded in 1879, during the golden age of the corset, and viewers can learn about different types including the Elizabethan, Swanbill and even Electric Corset, not to mention the “Merry Widow” style. Visitors may also discover a few facts about the evolution of what Americans have worn under their outerwear since the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

While seven of the mannequins are devoted to articles worn a century ago by women, one showcases an all-encompassing garment men have donned beneath shirts and trousers since at least the 1860s. There are also five reproduced advertisements for corsets and lingerie, dating from the late 1800s through 1917.

The museum is located at 403 S. Fourth St. in Finnup Park. The Front Door Gallery is a small space just inside the main entrance where exhibits change four to six times each year.