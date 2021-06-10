Fulton House summer tours begin on Saturday

Garden City Telegram

The Finney County Museum’s historic William Fulton House will open for summer tours on June 5.

This summer brings the 16th season of tours at the Fulton House, a restored folk Victorian home located southwest of the museum, inside Lee Richardson Zoo.

It will be open 2 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays and Sundays. Like the museum, admission is free, and Fulton House host Dakota Britton will be back to welcome visitors for a third consecutive summer.

The house was built on Seventh Street in 1884 by one of Garden City’s founding families. It was relocated near the museum in 2003, renovated and opened to visitors in 2005.

The summer tour season is supported by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau.