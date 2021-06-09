Zoo vehicle gate closed on Saturday

Garden City Telegram

Lee Richardson Zoo will be open to pedestrians only, no vehicle traffic, on Saturday, June 12, for the Beef Empire Days Chuckwagons at the Zoo, taking place on the west lawn of the zoo.

Visitors will be able to view all animal exhibits during regular zoo hours. Pedestrians are admitted to the zoo for free.

The entrance at the southwest corner of the zoo, off of Main Street, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Beef Empire Days event.