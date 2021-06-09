USD 457 Virtual Academy accepting enrollment

Garden City Telegram

The USD 457 Virtual Academy is currently taking enrollment of nontraditional students in grades nine to 12. and adults looking to continue their education. The Virtual Academy is an online school that empowers students to seek an education and earn their high school diploma.

The Virtual Academy provides individualized learning plans designed to meet the student’s specific educational needs and goals. In addition to standard core classes, there are a number of electives that students can take through the program. The course provides the flexibility for students to work at their own pace at anytime and anywhere they want. This enables them to work while seeking a career path that they are looking to develop.

For more information go online to www.gckschools.com, or contact Kathleen Moorman, on-site instructor, at (620) 805-8615, or in-person at 1312 N. Seventh St.