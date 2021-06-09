Holcomb receives $224,000 in state Cost Share funding

Telegram Staff

Kansas Cost Share funds in the amount of $224,000 have been awarded to the city of Holcomb Tuesday from the state.

The funds will be used to improve Henderson/Jones intersection, accommodating three lanes of traffic and allowing for a right turn lane. A center, left-turn lane will also be added on Jones Avenue, west of North Henderson Street, for the addition of a center, left-turn lane.

Holcomb Mayor Janelle Gaede, is thrilled to receive the funding as the project seeks to enhance pedestrian and vehicle safety around schools and businesses in the heart of the community.

"Addressing this concern has been one of the long-range goals the city council has identified," she said. "Without the financial assistance from KDOT we would not be able to address this issue as quickly."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly congratulated Holcomb for receiving the funds and the project, which looks to improve road safety for both vehicles and pedestrians.

"By working with our local partners to invest in our communities, our Cost Share program is improving road safety, mobility, and helping recruit new families and businesses to our state," she said. "This project is proof that when we work together to make smart, innovative investments in our foundation, all Kansans see results."

The Cost Share program is a component of Kelly's 10-year, bi-partisan transportation plan designed to help rural and urban areas advance transportation projects to improve safety, support job retention and growth, relieve congestion and improve access and mobility.

Holcomb was among 30 transportation construction projects selected as spring 2021 Cost Share recipients.

Michelle Needham, Economic Development Programs Manager for KDOT, said demand for Cost Share transportation dollars is high, 117 communities requested more than $103 million in funding for the fourth round of the Cost Share program.

"KDOT was impressed with how this round of Cost Share projects hit markers for economic development, safety and community support," she said.

2020 federal coronavirus relief funds were used to double the available Cost Share funding this round and selection criteria was adjusted to consider hardships caused by the pandemic and points were added to communities that endured above-average economic loss.