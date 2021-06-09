GCCC Board of Trustees approve technology enhancement contracts

Telegram Staff

Two contracts to enhance on campus technology capabilities were approved by the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Tuesday.

One contract will provide a backup date storage solution, giving GCCC a higher level of resiliency and less downtime in the event of various failures.

The second upgrades network cables across campus and repairs direct ports in student dormitories, improving reliable wireless internet access across the GCCC campus.

In other business the Board approved a resolution authorizing GCCC to enter into a lease-purchase transaction, of which the proceeds will be used to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and equipping certain building improvements at an estimated $4,156,000.

The included projects are: rodeo facility improvements, bus acquisition, a new chiller, boiler replacement, campus lighting for security purposes, new dishwasher system, a new transportation building, replacement of hydronic water pipe, replacement of a section of tunnel cap, Broncbuster Suites roof replacement, theater improvements and West Hall restroom repairs and replacements and water heating system replacement.