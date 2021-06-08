SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees small increase in cases

By The Telegram staff

Finney County added two new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,103 as of Friday with a decrease to 37 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there is one individual currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 50 deaths. A total of 11,864 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 12 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate for this week has increased to eight percent.

No updated Monday numbers for Finney County were available from the Finney County Health Department.

The Finney County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. As of Friday, 17,526 vaccines have been given in Finney County. This number includes second-dose vaccines.

At this time, vaccinations at the Finney County site are only for those who live or work in Finney County, according to the Finney County Health Department. The FCHD has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw one new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 5,768 as of Monday. Seward County added one positive cases to its total of 3,873. Gray County increased by one case for an overall total of 569. Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,103

Ford - 5,768

Grant - 946

Gray - 569

Greeley - 104

Hamilton - 209

Haskell - 420

Kearny - 573

Lane - 128

Meade - 517

Morton - 269

Scott - 600

Seward - 3,873

Stanton - 186

Stevens - 560

Wichita Co. - 217

The state of Kansas has over 315,000 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.